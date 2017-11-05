Movie Review: LOVING VINCENT

Nearly 100 paintings by Vincent Van Gogh have been transformed into the first ever feature film made entirely of animated oil paintings.

Seven years in the making, the new film called LOVING VINCENT consists of almost 67,000 animated oil paintings that imitate the brush strokes and vibrant colors of the famous artist.

Anyone who appreciates Van Gogh’s work is likely to be dazzled by the result.

The filmmakers shot footage of live actors, who resemble the portraits Van Gogh created of people he knew. Next, eighty artists painted and animated that footage which was then placed inside the animated frames of a hundred scenes the artist himself created.

Man: How does a man go from calm to suicidal in 6 weeks?

Set a year after the artist’s death, the film examines the question of how he died.

Did he commit suicide or did someone shoot him?

A postmaster asks his son to deliver an unsent letter Vincent wrote to his brother, Theo.

Son: I don’t see the point in delivering a dead man’s letter.

Father: Son, if you had died had died and there was a letter out there that you had sent to me, I’d want it.

The son travels to the village where Vincent died only to discover that Theo is also dead. But he decides to learn what he can about the artist’s death by talking to the people who knew him best.

Friend: You want to know so much about his death. What do you know of his life?

Son: I know that he tried hard to prove he was good for something.

Friend: Yes, he did. That’s why I take flowers to his grave.

Everyone tells a different version of Vincent’s unexplained death, but the mystery really isn’t as important as the amazing cinematography. All 67,000 frames of live action film were recreated as oil paintings and then filmed again. Projected at 24 frames per second, this created an almost psychedelic animation.

If you laid all these frames on the ground at the size that they were painted, they would not only cover the whole of London, they would additionally cover the entire island of Manhattan as well.

The flashbacks in the movie which include people and scenes the artist never painted were shot in black and white and then painted in the photographic style of the 19th century.

Vincent (from a letter: I would like to show by my work, what this nobody has in his heart!….Your loving Vincent.

Terry Hunter, Hawaii News Now. thunter@hawaiinewsnow.com