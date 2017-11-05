Kahuku football clinches 3rd straight OIA DI title in instant classic against Mililani, 35-31

Make that three OIA DI titles in a row for Kahuku.

The Red Raiders came from 14 points down to defeat the Mililani Trojans in the OIA DI title game Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, 35-31.

The Trojans got the action started early on in the game on their first possession, as quarterback Dillon Gabriel marched his offense down field before finding Mystic-Josiah Sampaga on a 15-yard pass to go up 7-0.

It wasn’t long before Jalen Tuivaiave-Olomua gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead over the Red Raiders on a five-yard run, which was answered by Kahuku quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava who scampered off for a 33-yard run to bring the game back to 14-7.

But a minute later, Gabriel connected with Ryan Chang on a 49-yard bomb to go up 21-7 in the second quarter.

Right before the stroke of halftime, Maiava found Toalei Lefau with nine seconds left on a 25-yard touchdown reception.

In the second half, Lefau was at it again with a one-yard run as the Red Raiders brought the game to level terms at 21 apiece.

In the fourth quarter, kicker Damien Santiago converted a 32-yard field goal before Alex Fonoimoana-Vaomu picked up a 45-yard fumble and brought it to the house as Kahuku took its first lead of the game.

But Gabriel wasn’t done just yet.

He led his Trojans downfield and found Kilifi Malepeai from 11 yards out. But they left too much time on the clock as Maiava was able to find Kaonohi Kaniho on a 28-yard reception with less than two minutes remaining.

Kahuku will go on to face Waianae next, while Mililani will face a daunting task against St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.