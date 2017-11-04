Sources: Masked men use machetes in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

Police are searching for two suspects accused of trying to rob a fast food restaurant in Halawa with machetes early Saturday morning.

Sources say the men entered the McDonald's at Stadium Mall shortly before 6 o'clock wearing white masks and hooded jackets.

We're told the workers secured themselves in a walk-in freezer while the suspects unsuccessfully tried to open the register.

This comes nearly a month after two masked suspects robbed the Commercial Driver Licensing Center near Aloha Stadium armed with similar machetes,

Its unclear at this time if the same duo was involved in both incidents.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.