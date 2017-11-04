Forecast: Some overnight showers, with afternoon sunshine Sunday

Locally breezy trade winds will blow over the islands through Monday. We're looking at a slight increase in windward showers into Sunday morning, but a drier, cooler airmass should move in by Sunday afternoon. Rather quiet trade wind weather is anticipated for the next several days.

Surf is declining a little but some overhead sets are still possible for north shores Sunday, while waves will increase for east-facing shores. A Small Craft Advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through Monday.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.