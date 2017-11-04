Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Kailua

A 56-year-old man was stabbed Friday night after getting into an argument with another man, according to sources.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in Kailua near Auloa Road.

Police arrested 40-year-old Darrell Gayle for second degree attempted murder

Sources say Gayle stabbed the 56-year-old with a pocket knife in the leg and sliced his hand and face.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.