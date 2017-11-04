Hawaii dialysis clinics stalled while awaiting certification

HONOLULU (AP) - Because of a surge in patients and a shortage of dialysis clinics, Hawaii's two dialysis operators, Liberty Dialysis and U.S. Renal Care, are planning to open as many as half a dozen new clinics annually over the next five years.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports building the new clinics will help meet the surge of 700 new Hawaii kidney dialysis patients a year, but not until the facilities are certified by the state Department of Health and federal authorities, a process that can take up to three years.

Without certification, the dialysis clinics cannot get reimbursed for treating Medicare and Medicaid patients, which comprise as much as 85 percent of the dialysis population.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

