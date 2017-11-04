President makes stop at Trump hotel before leaving Hawaii

Calling it a "tremendously successful project" President Donald Trump made a quick stop at the Trump International Hotel in Waikiki Saturday morning before leaving Hawaii to embark on a high-stakes trip to Asia.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the President wanted to say hello and thank employees for all their hard work.

Just after 7 a.m. his motorcade arrived at Hickam Airforce Base.

The First couple stopped to wave goodbye at the top of the stairs before boarding Air Force One for an eight hour flight to Tokyo.

The Trump's first visit to Hawaii as President and First Lady lasted less than 24 hours.

They landed around 1 p.m. on Friday and packed their schedule with stops at Camp Smith and the USS Arizona Memorial where they laid a wreath to honor service members killed in Japan's 1941 attack.

For much of the day, traffic into and out of Waikiki was crawling.

Police shut down the H-1 Freeway several times and major streets in town were blocked off until about noon on Saturday when all roads reopened.

The President took to Twitter and thanked our great military, veterans and Pacific Command.

He wrote "Remember #PearlHarbor. Remember the @USSArizona! A day I’ll never forget."

President Trump will spend the next 10 days in Asia.

He was initially scheduled to stop in Hawaii again on his way back to Washington DC, but canceled that plan to instead stay longer at the East Asian Summit in the Philippines.

