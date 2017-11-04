Honolulu museum hires new leader from New York City firm

HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu's Bishop Museum has selected its next president and CEO from a museum planning and design firm in New York City.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Polynesian cultural and natural history museum named Melanie Y. Ide, who is a principal at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, as its leader.

Ide led a team to restore galleries at the Honolulu museum, and she also led the development of a master plan to reinvigorate the museum last year.

Ide grew up in California, but she says her grandparents and parents were born and raised in Hawaii.

Ide says the museum she knows well has great potential and is ready for transformation.

Museum Board President Anton Krucky says Ide has the credentials, and her connections in the museum community will benefit the Hawaii institution.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

