Forecast: Locally breezy trades and warm for the weekend

Trade winds should prevail over the islands with mostly dry and quite warm conditions during the day Saturday. A few more showers are expected overnight for windward and mauka areas, but a drier and less humid airmass should move in Sunday and Monday. The trades will continue to strengthen over the weekend.

For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is up this weekend for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. A northwest swell will peak Saturday below advisory levels, declining slightly on Sunday. Some late season swells are expected on the south shore next week.

- Ben Gutierrez

