LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. UNLV Rebels

HALFTIME: UNLV 7-6 HAWAII

2nd Quarter: 0:17

HAWAII FIELD GOAL

- Trifonovitch kicks 38-yard field goal to bring the score to 7-6.

#HawaiiFB offense held up, but Trifonovitch makes it 2-for-2 on day & career with a 38-yarder and UH trails by just 1. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/VOTFBMAxlP — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

2nd Quarter: 0:46

- After a big completion to Ewaliko down the field, the Warriors offense is nearing the Rebels red zone with one timeout remaining.

2nd Quarter: 1:33

HAWAII INTERCEPTION

- Gigantic stop for Hawaii's defense as Solomon Matautia intercepts Rogers and returns ball up field. Warriors offense has chance to put points on the board before half.

INTERCEPTION! Not only the 4th down stop, but Matautia follows his blockers up field. His 2nd pick this year. #HawaiiFB takes over at the 40. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

2nd Quarter: 1:28

- HUGE sack on third down as Tavai finds Rogers in backfield for nine-yard loss.

CLUTCH sack by Tavai to force UNLV into 4th and 17 at the UH 25 with 1:33 on the halftime clock. #HawaiiFB timeout. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

2nd Quarter: 1:52

- UNLV in red zone but Warriors force third down after a tipped pass on second down. Hawaii looking for a goal line stand.

2nd Quarter: 4:05

- Quarterback Armani Rogers completes pass to Kendal Keys for 21 yards. Warriors defense has been stout, but still giving up some big plays over the middle.

2nd Quarter: 6:16

HAWAII FIELD GOAL

- Trifonovitch hits 31-yard field goal for Hawaii's first points of the game. UNLV leads 7-3 over Hawaii.

#HawaiiFB on the board! Trifonovitch hits his first career field goal from 31 yards to bring the Warriors within 4. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/zeJ3hPKWO4 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

2nd Quarter: 5:54

- Warriors in red zone but Saint Juste gets stopped at line of scrimmage on third down.

2nd Quarter: 12:51

- Nice 18-yard run by Saint Juste. First down Warriors.

Saint Juste starting to get warmed up as his 18-yard carry takes #HawaiiFB into the UNLV redzone for 1st time today! #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

2nd Quarter: 9:03

- Diocemy Saint Juste finds room on the outside for first down reception. 'Bows looking good here as they march past the 50 yard line.

2nd Quarter: 12:18

- Cole McDonald in at quarterback for Hawaii on this series for a four-yard run before Brown check back in under center. Hawaii getting creative.

2nd Quarter: 12:54

- Hawaii punted the ball at the end of the first quarter as the Rebels took over. A strong defensive series from Hawaii forces UNLV to punt. Hawaii needs to get things going before the half.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: UNLV 7-0 HAWAII

At the end of Q1, #HawaiiFB trails by a score. UNLV with 110 yards to UH's 62 but the defense has strapped in for a pair of key stops. pic.twitter.com/8dFsFI4PpG — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

1st Quarter: 1:31

- Hawaii gets the ball back off UNLV punt. Warriors looking to even this game up.

1st Quarter: 3:08

- Big sack for Hawaii here as UNLV faces a third and 20.

1st Quarter: 6:22

- Lexington gets stopped short of first down by Warriors linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Third down coming up for the Rebels.

1st Quarter: 8:47

- Hawaii gets ball back after UNLV but struggles to string together first downs. Rebels force second Hawaii punt of the first quarter, this time going for a touchback. UNLV ball coming up at the 20 yard line.

#HawaiiFB crosses into UNLV territory, but the Rebels get the stop. Touchback on the punt and UNLV takes over at the 20, 7:57 - Q1 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

1st Quarter: 11:01

UNLV TOUCHDOWN

- Quarterback Johnny Stanton takes the ball in on a four-yard touchdown run, fooling the Warriors defense on play-action. UNLV leads 7-0 after PAT.

TOUCHDOWN REBELS! @johnnystantoniv runs it in from four yards out and @unlvfootball up 7-0 with 11:01 to play in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/DvuG77WqXR — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) November 4, 2017

1st Quarter: 11:37

- Running back Thomas Lexington goes for 19 yards on reception for first down. First and goal for UNLV.

1st Quarter: 13:58

- Rebels marching down field early at will. UNLV now past 50 yard line as they look to get into scoring position.

1st Quarter: 14:06

- Quick three-and-out for Hawaii as UNLV forces the punt. Rebels ball coming up next.

Warriors get close to the line but are forced to punt on the 1st series. After the punt UNLV takes over at its 32. #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

1st Quarter: 15:00

- Warriors go deep on first play of game. Quarterback Dru Brown throws a little behind Keelan Ewaliko on what could've been a big play, but the pass fell incomplete.

1st Quarter: 15:00

- We're almost set for kickoff here in Las Vegas as the Warriors look to get their season back on track. Hawaii to receive ball first.

The opening kickoff sails out of the endzone and the Warriors take over their 1st series against UNLV at the 25. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 4, 2017

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are on the road again, this time in Las Vegas, Nevada as they face the UNLV Rebels . Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

