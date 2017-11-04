Men attacked by former HPD officer agree to settle lawsuit for large payout

Francisco Franson says Honolulu Police officer Vince Morre was angry from the moment he walked in to the game room on September 5.

Former Honolulu Police Officer Vince Morre has been sentenced to 30 months in jail following an unprovoked attack in a Honolulu game room in September 2014.

Former HPD officer sentenced to 30 months for unprovoked game room attack

Two men who were beaten by a Honolulu police officer in 2014 have agreed to settle their lawsuit for a six-figure sum paid for by taxpayers.

Plainclothes Officer Vince Morre was caught on video in September 2014 striking the men in an illegal game room. Morre and two other officers were searching the building for a wanted fugitive.

Security camera footage captured Morre punching, kicking and slapping the men. During the unprovoked attack, he then threw a chair at one of them, hitting the victim in the head.

That man was transported to a hospital needing stitches for his head and suffered a broken finger.

Morre is now serving a 30-month prison term for the incident.

Pending approval from the city council, the men will get $175,000 under the settlement.

