Men attacked by former HPD officer agree to settle lawsuit for large payout

Two men who were beaten by a Honolulu police officer in 2014 have agreed to settle their lawsuit for a six-figure sum paid for by taxpayers.

Plainclothes Officer Vince Morre was caught on video in September 2014 striking the men in an illegal game room. Morre and two other officers were searching the building for a wanted fugitive.

Security camera footage captured Morre punching, kicking and slapping the men. During the unprovoked attack, he then threw a chair at one of them, hitting the victim in the head. 

That man was transported to a hospital needing stitches for his head and suffered a broken finger.

Morre is now serving a 30-month prison term for the incident. 

Pending approval from the city council, the men will get $175,000 under the settlement.

