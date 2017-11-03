Sorry visitors - President Trump's visit results in 2 luau cancellations

The president and first lady will land on Oahu on Friday afternoon for a busy, one-day stopover that's expected to spur significant traffic disruptions.

Drivers beware: The president and first lady will be staying in Waikiki on Friday night.

Hundreds of visitors to Hawaii will now have to put their plans to experience an island luau on hold because of President Trump's visit.

Two popular tourist attractions on Oahu's west side — Paradise Cove Luau and Germaine's Luau — both announced they cancelled their Friday night shows.

Although they are located on the other side of the island, far from where President Trump is staying, the attractions said they were concerned the visitors staying in Waikiki would get caught in the traffic chaos en route to the shows.

Each venue was set to host 200 to 300 guests with more expected.

Customers impacted by the cancellations were given refund or rescheduling options.

Another major event however is still taking place Friday night despite the gridlock on surface streets near Waikiki.

The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is happening at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Some festival goers arrived two to three hours early in anticipation of the heavy traffic.

"Trying to maneuver through side streets, I got further away from convention center. I was getting farther and farther and I told my daughter, 'Hey drop me off at Don Quixote.' That's as close as I could get and I'll just walk the rest of the way," festival goer Trent Sakuma said.

President Trump is not expected to attend the festival which is just a few blocks from the Ritz Carlton, where he and first lady Melania are staying.

