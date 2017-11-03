Macfarlane earns inaugural Bellator women's flyweight title

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane can now add her name to the list of Hawaii's world champions. The Punahou alum captured the first ever Bellator women's flyweight title on Friday night at Bellator 186 defeating Emily Ducote by submission.

The fight nearly went all the way, at least until with three minutes and 42-seconds left in the final round, Macfarlane put Ducote away with an armbar that forced a verbal submission.

With that win Macfarlane becomes Bellator's first ever flyweight champion, and the first female flyweight champion in the world. Bellator also became the only the organization in MMA to recognize a female world championship fight at 125 pounds with tonight's match-up.

In addition to picking up a title, Macfarlane's undefeated run continues. She's now 7-0 since starting her MMA career more than two years ago. Tonight she became the fourth Hawaii-bred MMA world title holder. She joins the likes of UFC champions, B.J. Penn, Max Holloway, and ONE Championship's current 115-pound title holder, Angela Lee who hails from Mililani.

