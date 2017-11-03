Rainbow Wahine prepare for final home stand

HONOLULU—The University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (16-7, 10-2 Big West) returns home to host its final homestand of the2017 season. On Friday, Nov. 3, UH will take on CSUN (10-13, 4-7 Big West) and Toys for Tots will be collecting new and/or gently used toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. On Saturday, Nov. 4 the 'Bows will battle Long Beach State (7-18, 4-8 Big West) on Senior Night. It will be the final home match for six seniors— Claire-Marie Anderson, Kalei Greeley, Gianna Guinasso, Savanah Kahakai, Kendra Koelsch, and Emily Maglio. Saturday night's match is a "Whiteout."



Hawai'i split its road matches last weekend, falling in a five-set heartbreaker at No. 23 Cal Poly but bouncing back for a four-set win at UC Santa Barbara. In the loss to the Mustangs, UH's senior middle hitter Emily Maglio went off for a career-high 27 kills and match-high five blocks. Junior outside hitter McKenna Granato led the 'Bows at UCSB with 21 kills while hitting .436 on just four errors in 29 attacks.



Overall Granato leads the 'Bows and is third in the Big West with 356 kills and an average of 4.09 kills per set. She is second on the team with 29 service aces and third with 224 digs. She has 10 double-doubles this year with her most recent coming at UCSB last week when she added 17 digs.



Maglio has come on strong in the second half of the season. Overall, she leads the league and is ranked No. 7 in the NCAA with 135 total blocks. She is averaging 1.52 blocks per set with continues to lead the Big West and is No. 11 in the NCAA. Maglio has recorded a career-high 291 kills this season and is hitting a career-high 3.27 kills per set. She has led UH in blocking in 20 of UH's 23 matches this year.



Senior libero Savanah Kahakai continues to climb up the UH all-time career record book in digs. Last week, she passed former UH standout Tara Hittle to move up to No. 4 with 1,355 total digs. Kahakai needs 29 digs to tie former UH great Reydan "Tita" Ahuna for No. 3 on the UH all-time dig list at 1,384. Kahakai has recorded 19 double-digit dig matches, including the last 11 straight. She has five matches with 20+ digs and has led UH in digs in 18 of UH's 23 matches this year.