New state site aimed at getting information on water quality out more quickly

A new state website is aimed at giving the public up-to-date information on water quality at Hawaii beaches.

Bacteria in the water spikes after sewage spills or heavy rains, when runoff spills into area water.

And, officials said, the new site will give residents and visitors information more quickly on whether it's safe to go out.

The beach monitoring and notification system will "serve as a valuable tool for the community," said Keith Kawaoka, Health Department deputy director of environmental health.

On the new site, users can:

See a quick overview of all active advisories in a single list;

Click on a pin icon on the map of the Hawaiian Islands to view details from a specific advisory;

See the types of warning signs posted at a beach and specific locations where they are posted on the beach;

View any documents, pictures, or files of beach posted by the Clean Water Branch team; and

Receive notifications when an advisory is closed and no longer active.

To check out the new site, head here and click on "current water quality advisories."

