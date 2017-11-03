Officials investigating cause of fatal Big Island house fire

One person was killed in a Friday morning house fire in Kailua-Kona.

The blaze started about about 6:10 a.m., and was extinguished by 7:10 a.m.

Some 29 firefighters responded to the blaze at a four-bedroom home on Oluolu Street.

Firefighters say they're investigating the cause of the fire.

The blaze caused about $210,000 in damage. The American Red Cross of Hawaii has been deployed to assist victims.

Additional information on the person who died was not immediately available.

