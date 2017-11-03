PHOTOS: President Trump, first lady visit Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

PHOTOS: President Trump, first lady visit Hawaii

The president and first lady will arrive in Hawaii on Friday for a one-day stopover that's expected to spur significant traffic delays.

For the latest, click here.
For a list of road closures or other disruptions, click here.

Mobile users: Click here for more photos

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly