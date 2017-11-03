State lawmaker says he'll participate in Trump protests

Drivers beware: The president and first lady will be staying in Waikiki on Friday night.

'See you in Pearl Harbor': Trump en route to Hawaii for first visit as president

Hundreds of protesters are expected to turn out at the state Capitol building on Friday for a rally against President Trump.

And one of those in the crowd will be state Rep. Kaniela Ing.

Ing said he'll join "resistance" groups at 4 p.m. to send a "clear message" to the president. The rally runs through 6 p.m.

Ing said he'll be holding a sign that reads, "Aloha means goodbye."

The rally is being called "Hawaii-3, Trump-0," reflecting the number of times the state has blocked the president's travel bans.

Police are also expecting protests in Waikiki, though it's unclear how many will turn out.

The president and first lady are set to land Friday afternoon on Oahu for a one-day stopover before launching a trip to Asia.

While on Oahu, Trump will meet with military leaders, Hawaii's governor and will lay a wreath at the USS Arizona memorial. Several roads in Waikiki have been shut down during the visit, and officials are warning residents that the president's movements will require closures of the H-1 Freeway.

Ing said he's attending the anti-Trump rally because "aloha is a Hawaiian value rooted in the idea of love for one another."

“Hawaii is the most diverse state in the nation, and just a few days ago Trump literally said, ‘Diversity sounds like a good thing, but it is not a good thing.’ That statement alone undermines the values that make Hawaii, Hawaii. So yes, aloha means ‘hello,’ but it also means ‘goodbye,'" Ing said, in a news release.

