Leeward Discovery Fair Provides Hands-On Learning Environment

The annual Discovery Fair at Leeward Community College offers a family-oriented day of engaging educational interactive exhibits, carnival games, food booths and a variety of “Safe Communities” activities and information. The fair is presented on Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Pearl City campus. Admission and parking are free.

