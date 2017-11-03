Hollywood producer sues Hawaii woman who said he raped her

Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner is suing a Hawaii woman, claiming she defamed him by alleging he raped her.

The woman posted a Facebook post that claimed he raped her 12 years ago.

Ratner is best known for the films "Rush Hour," "Horrible Bosses," and "X-Men The Last Stand."

He's also been accused by six women of everything from sexual harassment to assault.

The woman who posted the allegation on Facebook told the LA Times she was moved to share her experience in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Her spokesman called the lawsuit a tool to "intimidate women."

But in the lawsuit, Ratner claims the allegation is "entirely false, fabricated and fictional."

The director says the allegations have hurt his career and caused him "emotional distress."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.