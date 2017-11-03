Taste of the Seasons - Hawaii Food & Wine Fest - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Taste of the Seasons - Hawaii Food & Wine Fest

The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival is currently underway.

Executive chef David Burke from Tavern62 and BLT Prime will be cooking at Saturday's Taste of Seasons event.

He demonstrated the dish he will make on Sunrise.

