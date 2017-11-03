Sunrise Open House: Maili, Diamond Head, Mililani

On today's Sunrise Open House we look at townhomes in the 400 thousands. We will start with the biggest unit, which is also the least expensive… listed at $445,000. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome has 1500 square feet of living space. It's in Maili at Maili Beach Place… a soon-to-be gated community according to the listing. Built just 5 years ago, the listing describes a move-in ready home with granite counters, soft-close drawers, energy efficient appliances, and an open floor plan. There's only 1 attached neighbor and mountain views from a large upstairs deck off the master bedroom. Maintenance fees are $502 per month. Maili 4 bedroom for $445,000.

We will come into town for the next townhome, listed at $448,000. It's a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 assigned parking with 524 square feet of interior. Located just off Monsarrat Ave in Diamond Head Sands, it was built in 1975. According to the listing, it was updated just this year with modern and stylish touches and the popcorn ceiling was removed. There's a new stainless fridge and range with a covered lanai. Wood laminate flooring in the bedroom and tile flooring elsewhere. Maintenance fees total $419 per month. Walkable to Kapiolani Park, a Diamond Head Sands 1 bedroom for $448,000. This is a probate sale. Check with your realtor to understand how that affects the transaction.

Finally, we move to Central Oahu and to Northpointe at Mililani. Listed at $449,000 this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, corner-end unit has 936 square feet inside. According to the listing agent it has newer flooring, appliances, and plantation blinds… and is in a cool and breezy location. There are 2 assigned parking stalls and street parking close by. The listing points out that Mililani has 7 rec centers, 5 swimming pools, and highly rated schools. Monthly maintenance fees total $493. This sale is subject to Seller finding a replacement property. Again, check with your realtor for details. Northpointe at Mililani for $449,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.