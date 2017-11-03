Kamehameha Schools Girls Volleyball Team - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kamehameha Schools Girls Volleyball Team

Kamehameha Schools Varsity Girls Volleyball team won the state championship. 

Head coach Chris Blake, co-captains Kili Robins, Braelyn Akana and their teammates stopped by on Sunrise.
 

