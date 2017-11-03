Billy V: Aulii's major announcement, Beyonce prepares for a Disn - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Billy V: Aulii's major announcement, Beyonce prepares for a Disney role, Kimie's new album

Aulii Cravalho just announced that Disney's "Moana" will be re-made in the Hawaiian language! Beyonce will roar onto the big screen in Disney's newest adaptation of "The Lion King." Kimie Miner's new CD "Proud as the Sun" comes out Friday.

