Illustrated Economics: House GOP Tax Plan

Two U.S. supersonic bombers have flown over the Korean Peninsula in bombing exercises that are also a show of force against North Korea ahead of President Donald Trump's first official visit to Asia.More >>
Drivers beware: The president and first lady will be staying in Waikiki on Friday night.More >>
Oahu residents can pick up a free tree or shrub at the Hawaiian Electric Arbor Day Tree Giveaway this weekend.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to meet with the governors of Alaska and Hawaii and Pacific U.S. territories amid ongoing tensions with North Korea.More >>
The president and first lady will land on Oahu on Friday afternoon for a busy, one-day stopover that's expected to spur significant traffic disruptions.More >>
