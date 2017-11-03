Hawaiian Electric to give out free trees for Arbor Day - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaiian Electric to give out free trees for Arbor Day

Oahu residents can pick up a free tree or shrub at the Hawaiian Electric Arbor Day Tree Giveaway this weekend.

Hawaiian Electric is teaming up with Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program, U.H. Urban Garden Center, Wahiawa Botanical Garden and Waimea Valley to give away 500 plants starting 9 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Waianae: Hawaiian Electric Kahe Power Plant
Pearl City: Urban Garden Center
Honolulu: McKinley High School
Kailua: Hawaiian Electric Koolau Base Yard
Wahiawa: Wahiawa Botanical Garden
Haleiwa: Waimea Valley

Arbor Day is officially commemorated in Hawaii on the first Friday in November. For more information, click here.
 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly