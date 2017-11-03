Forecast: Returning trades for the weekend

Trade winds are forecast to spread across the state by this afternoon with mostly clear and dry conditions. There could be a few clouds for windward and mauka areas, with a slightly higher chance of showers starting overnight Friday into Saturday as the trade winds increase to 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Surf is quiet for Aloha Friday, with a small boost for north shores that will bring some shoulder-high sets. A small boost will push surf a little higher for north and west shores tomorrow. And in another sign of increasing trades, a Small Craft Advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

