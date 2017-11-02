Ezekiel Lau wins Men's QS 3,000 at HIC Pro

Honolulu’s own Ezekiel Lau came out on top at today’s HIC Pro over the likes of Wade Carmichael (AUS), Maui’s Tanner Hendrickson and North Shore native Mason Ho.

Lau, a CT rookie, advanced through the semi finals with an impressive performance, scoring the highest single wave score of the day (8.83) before clinching a 9.33 with his winning wave in the final round.

Lau had some work to do after his wave in the final, scoring just a 4.83. Carmichael, a fan favorite, scored a 8.00 and looked like the favorite heading into the second wave, but Lau came up big, earning an incredible 9.33 to bring his total to 14.16 on the round, beating out Carmichael’s 13.93.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.