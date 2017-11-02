Man suffers minor injuries after shark bite off Makaha beach - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Man suffers minor injuries after shark bite off Makaha beach

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
MAKAHA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A man in his 20s was apparently bit by a shark Thursday afternoon off Makaha, the city Emergency Medical Services Department said.

The man suffered minor cuts to his leg from the bite, which happened about 2:35 p.m. He refused treatment.

Lifeguards warned beachgoers and posted warning signs.

The signs will remain up through the day.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly