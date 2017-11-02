No easy task: Kahuku football set to defend OIA title against undefeated Mililani

Kahuku High School’s first-year head football coach Makoa Freitas knows what it takes to win. His Red Raiders have breezed through their regular season schedule, going undefeated on the islands while outscoring their opponents 340-33.

In fact, the smallest margin of victory Kahuku has had all season playing local teams -- excluding its 2-0 forfeit win over Kaiser -- was 24 points in the opening game of the season against Leilehua.

But this Saturday, Kahuku faces another undefeated Mililani team that has, arguably, the most dynamic offense in the OIA.

“They’re a good team,” Freitas said of Mililani. “They have an explosive offense, a tough aggressive defense; they have great linebackers, probably one of the better ones in the state, so it’s going to be a good tough battle for us.”

For as dominant as Kahuku’s defense has been all season, they haven’t played against an offense that can score at will.

The Trojans have scored 376 points in 10 games this season, averaging 37.6 points per game. They have eclipsed the 40-point mark in every game this season except for their season-opening game against Kaiser, which was a 2-0 forfeit victory.

“It’ll be a good test,” Freitas said. “We have a good defense, they have a good offense, we’ll see who budges. Hopefully it’s them.”

Mililani head coach Rod York was not available for an interview.

More so than just bragging rights on the line this Saturday, there’s also the state tournament for both teams to consider. If Kahuku, the defending OIA champion, was to lose to Mililani, the Red Raiders would face St. Louis next weekend in the Open Division State semi finals.

When asked about that possibility, Freitas brushed off that notion, not wanting to look past the Trojans just yet.

“Right now, we’re focused on the OIA and defending our title and then when the OIA is done, we’ll focus on getting back to the state championship,” he said. “We want to win every game we play, we’ll just see where it lands.”

Kahuku will look to defend its OIA title this Saturday against Mililani at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

