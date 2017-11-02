Message to government workers: Make it a three-day weekend

The city and state have this message for their workers: Make it a long weekend.

Government employees are being encouraged to take Friday off and stay off the roads during the president's one-day stopover.

The president and first lady are slated to arrive in Hawaii on Friday afternoon, and their movements are set to spur several closures of the H-1 Freeway in both directions during peak hours.

Trump will be staying in Waikiki on Friday night and the couple will leave Saturday morning.

The mayor said the city's 10,000 employees have been given the OK to take Friday as a vacation day, they choose.

And the state has told its department heads to accommodate leave requests from employees "while ensuring continued operations affecting health, safety and other ... essential public services."

Meanwhile, officials are urging employers to consider the expected gridlock — and work with workers so they can avoid it.

"Leave early. If you don't have to be at work that day, please don't be there," said Ed Sniffen, deputy director for the state Transportation Department.

