Murder suspect let go in Hawaii; US fears he can't get fair trial in Tonga

An American charged with murdering his wife in Tonga has been let go in Honolulu after the State Department decided not to allow his extradition to Tonga.

Officials were concerned he couldn't get a fair trial there.

A U.S. judge in Hawaii ordered Dean Jay Fletcher's release from the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu on Wednesday.

Fletcher and his Canadian wife, Patricia Linne Kearney, were in Tonga living on a sailboat in July 2016 when witnesses said he beat her to death.

In a complaint filed in the case, prosecutors describe a brutal attack, in which Fletcher allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked his wife. Her cause of death was excessive blood loss and an intracranial hemorrhage "as a result of multiple blunt impacts to the head, chest and abdomen."

Fletcher later claimed Kearney died after falling down the stairs.

He fled custody in Tonga on the vessel and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in American Samoa. He was brought to Hawaii in November 2016 and held in custody.

The State Department told Hawaii’s District Attorney saying because a murder conviction in Tonga could lead to the death penalty, and it was unlikely Fletcher could afford an attorney, he may not receive a fair trial. Tonga does not provide attorneys for defendants who cannot afford one.

So far there is no indication Fletcher will face any new charges in this country. Experts say that is unlikely.

Tonga Acting Attorney General Aminiasi Kefu told the AP he's disappointed in the decision. He says it's unlikely the death penalty would have been imposed, and no one in Tonga receives free legal representation.

He also says that Tonga's judicial system is fair.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, a State Department official said that "considering the unique facts of this case ... the Secretary determined that Fletcher could not be guaranteed a fair trial in Tonga."

The official added, "If convicted of the most serious charge, Fletcher would have faced a mandatory penalty of death or life imprisonment under Tongan law. Fletcher was provided with free legal representation during his U.S. extradition proceedings due to his lack of funds.

"The Department determined, among other things, that Tonga does not have a federal public defender system, that neither NGOs nor other private-funded sources reliably provide legal representation of indigent defendants, and that there have consequently been cases of fugitives facing serious charges without counsel."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.