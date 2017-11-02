Casting underway for 'Moana' release dubbed in Hawaiian

Disney hit "Moana" is going to be dubbed in Hawaiian, and star Aulii Cravalho has announced she'll be reprising her role in the special release.

Cravalho made the announcement on Instagram, saying she "can't wait" to share the Hawaiian version with fans.

The Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaii-West Oahu, which is coordinating the project, is also looking for Hawaiian speakers to take on other roles.

Casting for Hawaiian language roles is happening now, and the deadline for submissions is Nov. 24.

Fluent Hawaiian language speakers and singers can apply by email.

The email should include a photo, cell phone number, and a link to Vimeo or YouTube video.

The video should include an introduction in Hawaiian, list of previous acting experience in Hawaiian, explanation of why they want to be in the production in Hawaiian, and a sample of singing or chanting in Hawaiian.

