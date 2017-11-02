Shark sighting closes Kauai's Hanalei Bay

Ocean Safety officials have closed Hanalei Bay to swimming after a shark sighting.

Lifeguards report that a roughly 6-foot shark was sighted breaching and thrashing near the shoreline.

The type of shark is unknown.

As a safety precaution, "No Swimming" and "Shark Sighted" signs have been posted along the beach and the public is advised to stay out of the water. =

The beach will remain closed until at least Friday morning when lifeguards will reassess if it can be reopened.

