Iolani Juniors Launch "Design for Humankind"

Design For Humankind is about inspiring random acts of kindness around the world one small bag at a time. How it works: Each reusable cloth bag has a cheerful greeting on the front. The phrase “pass it on” is located near the bottom. The concept is simple. An individual purchasing a bag is encouraged to place a small gift in the bag such as cookies, candy or a gift card and then to pass on the filled bag on to someone else. The person receiving the gift bag is then encouraged to replenish the bag and then to pass on the bag to someone else. The next person receiving the bag is then encouraged to do the same and so on and so forth potentially sending random acts of kindness rippling around the world.

