Police: Georgia woman targeted Hawaii's elderly in scam

A Georgia woman is being accused of scamming a number of Hawaii residents out of thousands of dollars by telling them they'd won money from the Publishers Clearing House and needed to pay fees to claim it.

Quichelle Hill, of Thomasville, Ga., was arrested Tuesday. Her bail has been set at $50,000.

Honolulu police alerted Georgia authorities to the scam, after getting a report of a 91-year-old victim in the islands.

Police said Hill left the man penniless.

Investigators said Hill would call elderly people in Hawaii, telling them they'd won and that they needed to wire her money for the fees.

In addition to the 91-year-old man, police know of at least three other victims. She scammed them out of at least $65,000, police said.

