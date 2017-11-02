Duke professor Henry Petroski on future of transportation - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Duke professor Henry Petroski on future of transportation

Hawaii is notorious for its traffic jams. 

Henry Petroski, a civil engineering professor at Duke University and a transportation expert, says self-driving cars will transform how we commute.

He stopped by on Sunrise to speak with Lacy Deniz.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly