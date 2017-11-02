BuzzFeed's Tasty at Hawaii Food & Wine Fest - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

BuzzFeed's Tasty at Hawaii Food & Wine Fest

Millions of people visit BuzzFeed's popular site "Tasty" every

It features food videos, recipes and DIY hacks.

The "Tasty" crew is in town for a demo at the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival's Keiki in the Kitchen event.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
    

Powered by Frankly