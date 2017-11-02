NOAA to launch new satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is adding a powerful new tool to its weather satellite fleet.
On Nov. 10, NASA will launch the newest NOAA weather satellite into space. The Joint Polar Satellite System-1, or JPSS-1, will be a powerhouse, providing scientists and meteorologists with vital data about a variety of weather-related events like hurricanes, floods, blizzards and wildfires. The satellite will also play a critical role in improving the accuracy of forecasts.
NOAA's Chief Program Scientist Mitch Goldberg spoke with Billy V about the project.
