Long-awaited groundbreaking planned for Koa Ridge

After more than 20 years of planning, ground will be broken Thursday on Koa Ridge.

Governor David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell are expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

The $2 billion master-planned community is expected to add around 3,500 homes between Waipio and Mililani. Development officials said prices haven't been determined yet, but they have committed to making nearly a third of them affordable.

Under Castle & Cooke's plans, Koa Ridge will also have 500,000 sq. feet of commercial space, an elementary school and a new hospital.

The contentious project has taken years to clear regulatory proceedings, lawsuits and other legal challenges.

Castle & Cooke got its initial approval from the state Land Use Commission in 2002. The final approval came via a Hawaii Supreme Court ruling last year.

Opponents of the project objected to converting prime, usable farmland into a housing and retail development. In response, project officials have promised to relocate agriculture on the site to farmland near Wahiawa.

Construction of the first homes is expected to begin late next year and should be finished by mid-2019, but the entire development is expected to take about 10 years to complete.

