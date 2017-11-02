Maui hospital ends charges for private postpartum rooms

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Maui Memorial Medical Center will no longer charge extra fees to mothers who want a private room after giving birth.

The Maui News reports that the Maui Health System announced the change on Monday. The rate for a private postpartum room was $152 per night starting in 2009, and then jumped to $672 when Maui Health System took over operations of the hospital July 1.

Maui Health System Director of Communications Chastell Ely said in July that when a patient requests a private room, space is not available for another patient. But all mothers who give birth will now get a private room, as long as one is available.

Since July 1, more than 400 babies have been born at the hospital. The average stay is about 40 hours.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.