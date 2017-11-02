DLNR to hire salvage company to remove vessel near Kahala Resort

It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.

Efforts fail (again) to pull fishing vessel off reef at Kaimana Beach

Authorities have no timetable for when a grounded fishing boat will be removed from a reef off Diamond Head.

While officials struggle to move a commercial fishing vessel from shallow Waikiki waters, the removal of a smaller boat near the Kahala Resort may be simpler.

The DLNR says they plan to hire a salvage company to remove a 25-foot sailboat that ran aground Tuesday on the reef at Maunalua Bay.

Officials say the sailboat, named Koa'e, is normally docked at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, and it's unclear how the vessel managed to drift east.

Officials also say the boat is registered to a man named Henry Lucker, who died several months ago.

The timeline and cost for removal has not yet been outlined.

