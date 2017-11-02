Former accountant charged with 85 counts of theft and forgery

An Oahu Grand Jury indicted a former accountant Wednesday for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars.

Justin Ha, 47, is charged with 85 counts of theft and forgery.

Prosecutors say he forged 81 checks from several businesses including Windward City Shopping Center and AMH Hawaii between 2013 and 2017.

According to an indictment, Ha stole a total of $866,055.65 from the businesses over the four year period.

Prosecutors say the indictment is a reminder for business to be vigilant with financial transactions.

"Company officials should compare checks that were processed through the bank to the company's internal records and make sure that the payee and amount and amount listed on the checks match the company's internal records," Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro said.

