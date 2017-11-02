Offensive surge leads the Rainbow Wahine basketball past UH-Hilo, 85-34

Rainbow Wahine head coach Laura Beeman liked what she saw out of her team Wednesday night as her team dominated UH-Hilo in an exhibition match, 85-34 at the Stan Sheriff Center, and for good reason.

The Wahine offense was clicking on all cylinders, shooting 52.5 percent from the field (31-of-59) while dishing out 18 assists as a team.

Senior forward and preseason all-conference first team selection Sarah Toeaina led all scorers with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. But Wednesday night was not a one-woman show for the Wahine, who had six total players score in double-digits, including 12 points each from redshirt freshman Amy Atwell and junior Lahni Salanoa.

Kanoa finds Atwell for a back door deuce #HawaiiWBB pic.twitter.com/xOTTCGrQkS — Wahine Basketball (@WahineBBall) November 2, 2017

In addition to having a very efficient offense on the night, the Wahine held their own on the glass, out-rebounding UH-Hilo 47-24, including 12 offensive boards.

To complement solid perimeter shooting (46.2 percent from three) the Wahine made their presence felt in the paint, scoring nearly half of their points in the paint (42).

As for the Vulcans, they struggled to reduce the ever-growing deficit, as they shot just 22.6 percent from the field, turning the ball over 16 times in the process.

Now with their exhibition match out the way, the Wahine will look forward to kicking off their regular season next week as they tip-off against Portland on November 10, followed by a visit to Seattle University on November 12.

