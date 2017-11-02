Biking with Biki can score you some retail deals in November

Throughout the month of November, biking with Biki can score you some deals the next time you decide to go shopping.
Honolulu's growing bikeshare program has partnered with a handful of local businesses to develop its inaugural "Biki Buys" program.
To unlock deals at the 20 participating retailers, bicyclists must show their Biki pass, same-day Biki receipt or show proof of an active account on the Biki mobile app.
The 20 participating stores include:
“We are excited to connect Biki users with some of the best retail merchants in town including many small businesses. Just in time for the start of the holiday shopping season, Biki Buys lets people discover great retail businesses, some they may not have even noticed before as they passed by in a car," Bikeshare Hawaii Executive Director Lori McCarney said.
Specific discounts vary by store. For more information on the rewards program, click here.
