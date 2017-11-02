Witness video shows driver apparently fleeing scene of H-1 accident

Honolulu police responded to an accident on the H-1 Freeway that slowed traffic Wednesday night.

At one point, three lanes were closed in the east-bound direction near the Ward Street overpass. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. and motorists were backed up until the Pali Highway and H-1 off ramp.

Witness video sent to Hawaii News Now shows the driver of one of the vehicles apparently running across the freeway and fleeing the scene.

Nancy Nguyen told Hawaii News Now she heard a long screech before the collision.

"A few seconds later I witnessed the black car reverse and then ram into the white car and pushed it a few yards until the black car couldn’t move anymore. The man proceeded to jump out his car and ran," Nguyen said.

The official details surrounding the accident are unclear at this time, but Nguyen says it appears suspicious.

"It seemed intentional because he hit the car twice. The long screech before the first hit sounded like him speeding up," she added.

The vehicle involved was later towed and all lanes of the freeway have since reopened. No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

