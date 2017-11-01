Campbell football looks for revenge against Waianae

When the Campbell Sabers traveled to Waianae back in August, things didn’t go as planned for Darren Johnson's football team.

A 27-14 loss left the Sabers with a baste taste in their mouth and dropped their record to 2-2 in the early stages of the season. But from that loss came a three-game win streak that put Campbell in contention for a high playoff seed.

Although his team was eventually upended by Kahuku last month at Aloha Stadium, Johnson sees their upcoming game against the Seariders in the OIA DI Playoffs as a chance to turn things around again.

“ ... It’s going to be a tough one. They bring a lot to the table and they beat us in the first round, so there’s a lot at stake in this game,” Johnson said. They have great tradition, they got a good coaching staff and a lot of good football players. I think they looked like they were peaking at the right time, and then they came across a great team like Mililani.”

The Trojans, who play Kahuku following Campbell vs. Mililani, exposed Waianae on both sides of the ball. And Johnson is looking to use the blueprint Mililani used to his advantage.

To do that, he knows that his offense needs to be on the field with the ball in the hands of his quarterback, Krenston Kaipo.

“If we can get out quarterback to throw the ball good and make some football plays, we got some pretty good athletes,” Johnson said. “We need to throw it around. We need to throw the ball so we can run the ball against these guys.”

Campbell will look avenge its loss to Waianae this Saturday at Aloha Stadium for the third and final OIA spot heading into the state tournament. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. HT.

