Trick rather than treat: Waikiki statue vandalized on Halloween

A Halloween night out ended with the arrest of one man in Waikiki Tuesday.

Police arrested 19-year-old Andrew Keiga Chalaire for allegedly spray painting the Prince Kuhio statue on Halloween.

A viewer who passed the statue captured video of the vandalism which shows orange spray paint on the face and body of the statue.

Chalaire was arrested just after 11 p.m. at the statue near Kalakaua and Ohua streets. Police said they caught him in the act and immediately placed him under arrest.

Chalaire now faces criminal property damage in the fourth degree.

