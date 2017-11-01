The state spent $27M to refurbish this office building

A $27 million project to refurbish the Princess Victoria Kamamalu Building in Downtown Honolulu is complete.

A re-dedication ceremony for the nine-story building was held Wednesday.

The building houses offices for the state Health Department and Department of Human Services.

Gov. David Ige attended the re-dedication and noted that moving state offices to the building saves taxpayers $2.2 million in leasing costs annually.

“I made it a priority to move our public servants back into this state-owned facility to improve efficiency, enhance collaboration and increase cost savings," Ige said, in a news release.

Work to rehabilitate the project started in March 2015.

