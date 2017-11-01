There's an underwear thief on the loose in Honolulu

Socks go missing in the laundry all the time.

But a Moiliili woman thought it was just bizarre when she started losing underwear.

And she knew she wasn't going crazy in early October, when she noticed 15 pairs of her panties had gone missing from her laundry area.

The woman, who asked not to be named, lives in a walk-up off University Avenue and her laundry is accessible in her laundry area and on a clothes line.

She says the whole thing was a little bizarre, so she and her boyfriend set up a camera.

And early the next morning, they saw someone checking out their laundry and taking some clothes that were soaking.

It happened again early Wednesday, around 2 a.m.: The thief is clearly seen on surveillance video stealing panties from the line.

In both cases, the couple filed police reports. And they estimate about 40 pairs of underwear are missing, along with about seven other articles of clothing.

"I cannot help but be concerned how many other women this is happening to," she told Hawaii News Now.

If you recognize the culprit, call police.

